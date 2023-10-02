ISLAMABAD – The Director General of Immigration and Passports (DGIP) has increased the passport delivery time due to massive increase in applications as a huge number of Pakistanis are struggling to go abroad due to prevailing economic conditions of the country.

Previously, it took up to 10 days for delivery of passport in normal category, four days for urgent category and two days for fast track.

In latest development, a normal passport’s delivery will take up to 21 working days, while an urgent passport will take 5 days. The authority has announced no change in delivery time for fast track category.

The DGIP has also asked public to adhere to the designated office hours as no applications will be entertained after the office hours. The passport offices remain open across the country from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm from Monday to Thursday and 8:00 am to 12:00 pm on Friday.