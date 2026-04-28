UAE exits OPEC, OPEC+: What does this mean for Global Oil Market?

ABU DHABI – Major development reported amid global oil crisis as United Arab Emirates announced its exit from OPEC and OPEC+, effective May 1.

Energy Ministry of Gulf nation linked decision with an extensive strategic review of nation’s oil production capacity, future expansion plans, and long-term economic direction. Officials said the move is designed to give UAE unprecedented flexibility in managing output and responding to rapidly evolving global energy demand.

The announcement shows decisive shift toward energy independence, with UAE expected to gradually ramp up oil production in line with market needs while aggressively accelerating investment in its domestic energy infrastructure. The decision effectively ends almost 60 years of UAE membership in OPEC, a bloc it joined in 1967 before the formation of the UAE itself in 1971. It also removes the country from long-standing collective production quotas that have shaped global oil supply policy for generations.

What Does This Mean?

UAE, with production capacity approaching 5 million barrels per day, repeatedly argued that OPEC+ restrictions have limited its ability to fully capitalize on major investments in expanding output. With quota constraints set to end from May 1, the country is widely expected to increase production, adding significant additional barrels to the global market.

This surge in supply could place downward pressure on global crude oil prices, potentially easing energy costs after recent volatility driven by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Lower oil prices would likely benefit major importing economies including India, China, Europe, and the US, cutting costs for fuel, transport, and manufacturing. However, it could also strain the fiscal stability of oil-dependent exporting nations like Pakistan which are paying higher prices.

For Abu Dhabi, it is opportunity to fully unlock its production potential during a period of strong global demand, particularly from Asia and rapidly growing sectors such as artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, and heavy industry.

The country has already been diversifying its economy into tourism, finance, technology, logistics, and renewable energy. Leaving OPEC gives it full autonomy over production decisions, reducing reliance on collective policies often shaped by dominant members like Saudi Arabia.

Unrestricted output could generate tens of billions of dollars in additional annual revenue in the short term, especially given the UAE’s relatively low production costs and efficient oil infrastructure. The exit is expected to send shockwaves through OPEC+, weakening the group’s ability to coordinate production cuts and increases that help stabilize global oil prices.

The departure of key Gulf producer reduces alliance’s cohesion and influence over global supply management. It also risks straining relations with Saudi Arabia, the de facto leader of OPEC+, as long-standing disagreements over production quotas and strategic direction resurface in the wake of the decision.

UAE’s move could encourage other producers to reconsider their participation if they feel constrained by collective output rules.

The announcement comes at highly sensitive moment for global energy markets, with continued instability in the Arabian Gulf and concerns over disruptions in critical shipping routes such as the Strait of Hormuz.

Despite these risks, UAE maintains that long-term global energy demand will continue rising steadily, driven by economic growth and new technology-driven industries. The Arab nation framed the decision not as a retreat from global energy cooperation, but as a “policy evolution” reflecting changing global realities.

The country remains committed to stable and reliable energy supply and will continue to act as a responsible producer in global markets. Rather than abandoning cooperation, the UAE says it will maintain engagement with international energy markets while operating outside OPEC+ constraints.

Alongside its oil strategy shift, the UAE reaffirmed its commitment to long-term investment across the entire energy spectrum, including natural gas, renewable energy, and low-carbon technologies.

The country said this shows broader vision of transforming its energy sector while maintaining its position as a key global supplier. While expressing appreciation for decades of cooperation within OPEC and OPEC+, the UAE has made clear that its future energy policy will now be driven primarily by national priorities, economic flexibility, and market responsiveness.