Asia to bear brunt of jet fuel shortage before Europe: IATA Chief

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) chief has said the ongoing jet fuel shortage is not as severe as the disruption caused by the COVID-19 crisis, noting that air travel demand remains robust.

IATA Director General Willie Walsh pointed out that the main worry is a possible supply crunch during the busy summer season in the Northern Hemisphere. He explained that shortages are expected to impact Asia first, before spreading to Europe, Africa, and Latin America.

Walsh also warned that airlines cannot bear the sharp rise in fuel expenses on their own, meaning higher ticket prices for passengers are likely. He added that fuel rationing in parts of Asia and Europe could result in some flights being cancelled.