UAE announces sharp increase in petrol, diesel prices for April 2026

ABU DHABI – The UAE government has announced a sharp increase in fuel prices, effective April 1, 2026, following a surge in global oil prices amid ongoing US-Israel war against Iran.

Following are the new petrol and diesel prices in UAE:

Super 98 petrol will rise to Dh3.39 per litre, up from Dh2.59 in March.

Special 95 petrol will cost Dh3.28 per litre, compared to Dh2.48 previously.

E-Plus 91 petrol will increase to Dh3.20 per litre, from Dh2.40.

Diesel will jump to Dh4.69 per litre, up from Dh2.72.

The price hike follows a sharp rally in international oil markets during March, fueled by regional tensions and the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict.

Many countries have already increased fuel prices in response to rising global oil costs.

On the other hand, oil markets saw significant fluctuations on Tuesday as investors balanced the potential impact of US President Donald Trump ending hostilities with Iran against possible supply disruptions from a prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil shipments.

Brent crude for May delivery rose by 65 cents, or 0.58%, reaching $113.43 per barrel by 0655 GMT. During the session, prices swung between a 2% increase and a 1% decline. The May contract is set to expire on Tuesday, while the more actively traded June contract was priced at $107.31 per barrel.