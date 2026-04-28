‘Maryam ke Dastak’ gets over 3.3 million service requests

‘Maryam ke Dastak’ has received over 3.3 million service requests from citizens since its launch in June 2024.

Out of these, more than 2.7 million requests have already been successfully processed, while over 489,000 remaining applications are in the pipeline and will be resolved soon.

The digital platform developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has a growing impact in delivering essential government services directly to citizens at their doorstep. Thousands of young individuals have registered as ‘Dastak Facilitators,’ playing an active role in ensuring efficient service delivery to the public.

Currently, more than 76 government services are being offered across Punjab under the ‘Maryam ke Dastak’ initiative. These include Domicile Certificates, Birth Certificates, Copies of FIRs, Land Record Documents (Fard/Registry), Learner Driving Licenses, Regular Driving Licenses, and License Renewals, among other essential services. Citizens can now conveniently access these services without visiting government offices by simply calling the helpline 1202 or using the ‘Dastak Doorstep Delivery’ mobile application.

PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated that the initiative not only saves time and cost for the public but also strengthens trust in government services. He further added that continuous efforts are underway to enhance the system and introduce more services, ensuring maximum facilitation for citizens across the province.