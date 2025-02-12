Tri-nation series: Pakistan lock horns with South Africa in Karachi today

KARACHI – Pakistan is all set to take on South Africa in a crucial match of the tri-nation series at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi today, February 12.

The first ball of the match will be bowled at 2pm local time. The winner of the match will qualify for the final.

Left-arm fast bowler Akif Javed has been called up as a replacement for Haris Rauf in the tri-nation ODI series. Haris has been advised to rest after sustaining a muscular sprain in the lower chest wall during Saturday’s match against New Zealand.

The replacement is only for the tri-nation ODI series, as Haris Rauf is expected to be fully fit and available for selection for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Earlier this week, Kane Williamson’s 13th ODI century led New Zealand to a six-wicket win over South Africa in the second match of the tri-nation series at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Monday. The win also confirmed New Zealand spot in the final of the tournament, scheduled to take place on 14 February at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi.

After being put into bat, South Africa on the back of century by debutant Matthew Breetzke (150, 148, 11x4s, 5x6s) scored 304 for six in their 50 overs. Breetzke was supported by Wiaan Mulder (64, 60b, 5x4s, 1×6) and Jason Smith (41, 51b, 1×4, 2x6s) to help South Africa post over 300.

For New Zealand, Matt Henry and Will ORourke took two wickets apiece.

In turn, a 187-run partnership for the second wicket between Devon Conway (97, 107b, 9x4s, 1×6) and Kane Williamson (133, 113b, 13x4s, 2x6s) helped New Zealand achieved the target in 48.4 overs.

For South Africa, Senuran Muthusamy bagged two wickets for 50 in 8.4 overs.