UAE Dirham to Pakistani rupee rate today – 08 March 2025

KARACHI – UAE Dirham exchange rate strengthened against Pakistani rupee in open market of Pakistan as it stood at Rs76.22 on Saturday, 08 March 2025.

The selling rate for the UAE currency AED in Pakistan also recorded gains it is available for Rs76.82 in local currency market, according to Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP).

Dirham is the official currency of the United Arab Emirates. Overseas Pakistanis commonly need to convert the currency of their host country into Pakistani currency and this process is called currency exchange.

AED to PKR Rate Today

UAE Dirham rate stands at Rs76.22 in open market. So, the 1,000 Dirham will be equal to Rs76,220 in Pakistani currency.

More than two million Pakistani expatriates reside in the Gulf country where they are engaged in various employments and businesses in the country.

In January 2025, overseas Pakistanis remitted $622 million from the United Arab Emirates, witnessed a decline on a monthly basis. However, these were 53% higher than the amount remitted in the same month of previous year.