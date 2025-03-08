Omani Rial to Pakistani rupee rate today – 08 March 2025

KARACHI – Omani Rial buying rate in Pakistan surged to Rs723.6 while the selling rate is Rs732.1 on Saturday, March 08, in open market.

The OMR recorded gains of 35 paisas against Pak rupee on sixth day of the new business week in Pakistan.

The Omani Rial is the official currency of Oman. It is abbreviated as OMR. One Riyal is subdivided into 1000 baisa.

Omani Rial to PKR Open Market Rate Today

The Omani Rial rate is being traded at Rs723.6 in open market. So, the 1,000 Omani Rial will be equal to Rs723,600 in Pakistani currency.

Oman is the third largest employer of Pakistani expatriates in GCC region after Saudi Arabia and the UAE and there are 360,000 Pakistanis working in Oman.

Pakistan receives more than $ 1 billion in remittances every year from Oman and Pakistani diaspora contributes greatly to the country’s foreign exchange.

Most of the Pakistanis are employed in the construction, oil & gas, manufacturing, logistics, wholesale and retail trade sectors. There are Pakistanis working in the healthcare, teaching, hospitality, banking and IT sectors as well, according to official statement.