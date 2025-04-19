AGL62.45▼ -1.19 (-0.02%)AIRLINK181.39▼ -2.38 (-0.01%)BOP11.17▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)CNERGY8.54▲ 0.01 (0.00%)DCL9.27▼ -0.17 (-0.02%)DFML43.73▲ 0.54 (0.01%)DGKC125▼ -0.87 (-0.01%)FCCL46.18▲ 0.01 (0.00%)FFL15.66▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)HUBC142.77▼ -0.67 (0.00%)HUMNL13.24▲ 0.24 (0.02%)KEL4.53▲ 0.09 (0.02%)KOSM5.79▲ 0.02 (0.00%)MLCF65.51▲ 0.94 (0.01%)NBP87.21▲ 1.73 (0.02%)OGDC212.88▼ -1.2 (-0.01%)PAEL46.6▼ -0.42 (-0.01%)PIBTL10.61▲ 0.18 (0.02%)PPL170.9▼ -0.84 (0.00%)PRL34.27▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)PTC22.86▲ 0.47 (0.02%)SEARL94.95▲ 2.04 (0.02%)TELE7.21▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.18▼ -0.55 (-0.02%)TPLP9.91▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)TREET20.93▼ -0.1 (0.00%)TRG65.55▼ -1.1 (-0.02%)UNITY27.36▼ -0.43 (-0.02%)WTL1.32▲ 0 (0.00%)

UAE Dirham to Pak rupee today in Pakistan – 19 April 2025

KARACHI – UAE Dirham’s value strengthened against Pakistani rupee as the latest exchange rate stood at Rs76.42 on Saturday, 19 April 2025.

The selling rate for the AED in Pakistan also registered gains as it is available for Rs76.92 in local currency market.

Dirham is the official currency of the United Arab Emirates. Overseas Pakistanis commonly need to convert the currency of their host country into Pakistani currency and this process is called currency exchange.

AED to PKR Today

1 AED = Rs76.42

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced that Pakistani remittances increased to an all-time high of $4.1 billion in March 2025, marking the first time that monthly inflows have hit above the $4 billion milestone.

A 37.3% year-on-year increase from March 2024 and a 29.8% month-on-month rise compared to February 2025 have been represented by this historic inflow.

Pakistanis living in United Arab Emirates sent record remittances to the tune of $842m, 28% higher on month on month basis as they stood at $657 million in Feb 2025.

On YoY, the remittances from the UAE soared by 54% as they stood at $548 million in March 2024.

Pakistanis make up a significant portion of the expatriate population in the UAE. There are approximately 1.5 to 2 million Pakistanis residing in the UAE, making them the second-largest expatriate group after Indian nationals. Pakistanis are also a significant source of remittances to their home country.

Meanwhile, Saudi Riyal latest exchange rate in Pakistani open market witnessed upward trend as it stood at Rs74.81 on Saturday, April 19, 2025.

The selling rate of the Riyal also increased as it is being sold for Rs75.35 on the sixth day of new business week, according to Forex Association of Pakistan.

Our Correspondent

