UAE Dirham to Pak rupee today – 8 February 2025

KARACHI – UAE Dirham exchange rate in Pakistan witnessed a decline of three paisas in open market of Pakistan as it stood at Rs75.97 today, 8 February 2025.

The selling rate of Dirham in South Asian country stood at Rs76.27 after witnessing upward trend in local currency market.

AED to PKR Today

UAE Dirham rate stands at Rs75.97 in open market. So, the 1,000 Dirham will be equal to Rs75,970 in Pakistani currency.

Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates have closed economic relations as the Gulf country has been extending support to the latter whenever it is needed.

The Gulf country has recently rolled over of its two deposits of $1 billion each placed with the central bank for another one year.

Both sides have also engaged in various ventures as recently as a UAE firm made investment in Pakistani ports.

The UAE hosts more than two million Pakistani expatriates, who are engaged in various employments and business in the country.

The overseas also play a key role in sending remittances to Pakistan. Inflows from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) recorded an increase of 2 percent on a monthly basis, from $619.4 million in November to $631.5 million in December 2024.