UAE Dirham to Pak rupee rate today – 10 May 2025

KARACHI – The buying rate of UAE Dirham in open market of Pakistan registered upward trend as the latest price stood at Rs76.69 on May 10, 2025.

The selling rate for the Emirati currency, AED, in Pakistan also increased by five paisa as it is being sold for Rs77.34 in local currency market.

Dirham is the official currency of the United Arab Emirates. Overseas Pakistanis commonly need to convert the currency of their host country into Pakistani currency and this process is called currency exchange.

AED to PKR Today

1 AED = Rs76.69

Pakistani expatriates living in the UAE play a key role in boosting economic ties between the two Islamic countries.

With over 1.7 million Pakistanis residing in the UAE, they constitute the second-largest expatriate community in the Gulf country.

Meanwhile, the workers’ remittances increased by 30.9 percent during the first ten months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year, said the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday.

The remittances reached to $31.2 billion during July-April 2024-25 as against the remittances of $23.9 billion received during July-April 2023-24.

On year-on-year basis, workers’ remittances during April 2025 recorded an inflow of US$ 3.2 billion, posting an increase of 13.1 percent as compared to same month of last year.

Remittances inflows during April 2025 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($725.4 million), United Arab Emirates ($657.6 million), United Kingdom ($535.3 million) and United States of America ($302.4 million).