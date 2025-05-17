UAE Dirham moves up against Pak rupee today – 17 May 2025

KARACHI – The buying rate of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) currency, Dirham, has gained one paisa only in open market of Pakistan as 1 AED stood at Rs76.68 on Saturday, 17 May 2025.

Similarly, the Dirham is being sold by the currency exchange companies for Rs77.33 after slight increase of one paisa in its value.

Dirham is the official currency of the Gulf country. Overseas Pakistanis commonly need to convert the AED into Pakistani currency and this process is called currency exchange.

AED to PKR Today

1 AED = Rs76.68

The Pakistani citizens constitute the second-largest expatriate community in the UAE, making the AED to PKR exchange rate an important topic for them.

The remittances from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) recorded at to $657.6 million in April 2025, around 22 percent down on a monthly basis as they stood at $841.9 million in March 2025.

When it comes to YoY basis, the remittances recorded an increase of 21%, as compared to $542.5 million recorded in April 2024.

Currency exchange rates play a vital role in the global economy. They affect the price of imports and exports, influencing trade balances. A stronger currency makes imports cheaper and exports more expensive, which can impact a country’s trade deficit or surplus. Additionally, businesses and investors monitor exchange rates closely, as fluctuations can affect profitability, especially for companies operating internationally.

The exchange rates are also closely monitored by the Pakistanis expats living in the UAE as they send significant remittances to their home country.