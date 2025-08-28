UAE cricket board rules out India’s boycott of Pakistan matches in Asia Cup 2025

DUBAI – The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) has dismissed concerns that India might boycott its matches against Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, set to be held in the UAE from September 9 to 28 under India’s hosting rights.

Pakistan will first feature in a triangular series against Afghanistan and the UAE before entering the Asia Cup.

The much-anticipated Pakistan-India clash is scheduled for September 14, with a possible second encounter on September 21, and a third if both teams reach the final.

ECB Chief Operating Officer Subhan Ahmed said preparations for the tournament were in full swing to ensure a world-class cricketing experience.

He clarified that all participating boards had obtained prior approval from their respective governments before confirming participation in the Asia Cup 2025.

“While no one can give a 100 percent guarantee, we are confident the Indian team will play against Pakistan,” he said, adding that there was no threat of a fan boycott either.

“In the past, fans have always separated cricket from politics, and we expect the same this time.”

Ahmed also cautioned fans against falling prey to online scams, revealing that fake Asia Cup tickets were being sold even before official sales began.

“The Asian Cricket Council and ECB had to issue a social media alert advising fans to only purchase tickets through the official website once sales open,” he said, confirming that talks with a ticketing agency were underway and sales would begin in the coming days at reasonable prices.

On arrangements for spectators, Ahmed said no instructions had been received from authorities to separate Indian and Pakistani fans in Dubai, and they would sit together as usual.

However, Sharjah authorities had directed that Afghan and Pakistani fans be seated separately during the triangular series.

He further clarified that obtaining visas for fans would follow the normal UAE procedure while special arrangements were being made only for players, officials, and other stakeholders.

The COO confirmed that there would be no grand opening ceremony for the Asia Cup.2025, and the tournament would begin in a simple manner.