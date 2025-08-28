Is PTA going to ban Temu in Pakistan?

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has received a complaint from the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) after it was lodged by local business community seeking ban on a favourite e-commerce platform, Temu.

Reports said CCP had received from the Pakistan Retail Business Council (PRBC) and the Chain Store Association of Pakistan (CAP) which have raised concerns over unregulated operations of Temu in Pakistan. They also pointed out the potential threat to local businesses due to the e-commerce platform.

The local business associations claimed that Temu and Shein are conducting their operations in Pakistan without any regulatory approval.

In the complaint, PRBC urged the government to impose a ban on Temu’s operations, saying it could have negative effects on domestic retailers and consumers.

In its letter to PTA, the competition commissioner said banning mobile apps available on Google Play Store and other platforms does not fall under its jurisdiction.

CCP said it comes in PTA’s domain to regulate and restrict access to online platforms under prevailing laws.

“In view of the above, the matter is hereby forwarded to the PTA for further necessary action, if deemed appropriate,” read the CCP letter.

Now, the final decision regarding imposing a ban on Temu will be taken by the PTA after reviewing all aspects.