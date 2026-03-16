UAE arranges safe return for 500 Golden Visa holders, residents

DUBAI – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced arrangements to facilitate the return of approximately 500 Golden Visa holders and residents via air and land routes amid ongoing regional tensions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) have vowed to continue their joint efforts to ensure the safety and wellbeing of everyone living in the United Arab Emirates.

Their return had previously been hindered due to ongoing regional developments, including airspace closures and disruptions to global aviation.

These efforts reflect the UAE’s long-standing humanitarian approach and the vision of its wise leadership to provide support and care for both citizens and residents alike, guided by the principle of “People First.”

“This principle forms a cornerstone of the UAE’s national policies and strategic framework, aimed at enhancing the wellbeing and quality of life of all members of society while ensuring the highest levels of protection, security, and stability at all times and wherever they may be,” reads official press release.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) confirmed that they were fully prepared to respond from the earliest stages of the recent regional developments. Both agencies acted within their respective responsibilities, implementing proactive and precautionary measures.

This preparedness included constant coordination and communication with relevant UAE authorities and diplomatic missions abroad, continuous monitoring of events, evaluating potential impacts, and regularly updating approved contingency plans to reflect changing circumstances.

These steps have further enhanced the UAE’s readiness, enabling a rapid and effective response to protect citizens and residents both domestically and internationally.

MoFA and NCEMA emphasized that ensuring the safety and security of citizens, residents, and visitors remains a top priority. They highlighted that the successful execution of evacuation operations demonstrates the collaborative efforts of national institutions and the robustness of the UAE’s governance framework, showcasing its ability to handle challenges efficiently, professionally, and effectively.