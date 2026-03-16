Apple iPhone 18 series – Leaked features, launch schedule

Apple is preparing to unveil its new iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models in September 2026.

Unlike previous upgrades, the company is focusing more on performance enhancements and camera technology rather than major design changes, according to reports.

One of the highlights is the smaller “Dynamic Island”, introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro. In the upcoming models, it is expected to shrink by up to 35%, thanks to Apple’s success in integrating parts of Face ID beneath the display, providing more usable screen space.

iPhone 18 Camera

For photography enthusiasts, Apple is reportedly introducing a variable aperture main camera, similar to a DSLR.

This feature will allow the camera lens to adjust according to lighting conditions, promising improved results for low-light and portrait shots.

On the connectivity front, Apple will debut its own C2 5G modem, ending years of reliance on Qualcomm. The new modem is expected to deliver faster 5G speeds and even provide satellite-based internet connectivity for areas with weak cellular signals.

Battery

Battery life is also set to reach new heights. The iPhone 18 Pro Max could include a 5,200 mAh battery, coupled with power-efficient new chips and the C2 modem, potentially offering the longest backup in iPhone history.

iPhone 18 Colors

Apple plans to offer the new iPhones in bold new colors such as Brown, Purple, and Burgundy, alongside traditional options. The rear design will blend glass and aluminum seamlessly, giving the device a smooth, single-tone finish.

The phones will include a new N2 networking chip, enhancing Wi-Fi performance and range. This upgrade aims to reduce signal drops during gaming and video streaming, providing a more reliable connection.