Atiqa Odho says artists are ambassadors of love and peace

LAHORE – Senior Pakistani showbiz actress Atiqa Odho recently shared significant thoughts regarding the role of artists and the criticism they face during a conversation on a television show.

“The artists have no connection with wars, conflicts, or politics, as they are ambassadors of love and peace,” said actress Atiqa in a recent interview.

Atiqa Odho said that when doctors or lawyers go abroad to work, no one objects, but when an actor does the same, they are subjected to criticism. She clarified that artists have no connection with wars, conflicts, or politics, as they are ambassadors of love and peace.

Speaking on the recent Pakistan-India tensions, Atiqa Odho said that India should not have accused Pakistan of the Pahalgam attack without concrete evidence. She added that Pakistan gave a strong response to Indian aggression to safeguard its sovereignty and defense, and she paid tribute to the courageous actions of the Pakistan Army.

Atiqa Odho emphasized that people associated with the arts should not be dragged into wars and conflicts. She said that individuals from all professions have the right to work in other countries to advance their careers, and this is a common practice.

She appealed to artists, musicians, writers and others involved in the creative fields not to become part of wars and conflicts but instead to use their talents to spread the message of love and peace.