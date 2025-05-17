Naqvi visits Pakistan Rangers Headquarters on Yaum-e-Tashakur

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) Headquarters on the occasion of Yaum e Tashakur.

Director General Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) Major General Muhammad Atif Bin Akram welcomed Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

The Interior Minister visited the Martyrs’ Memorial, laid flowers, recited Fateha and prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs.

Interior Minister paid rich tribute to the great sacrifices of the martyrs.

Later, he met the families of the martyrs and appreciated their high morale.

The Interior Minister listened to the problems of the families of the martyrs and gave instructions on the spot to resolve these issues, saying that it is our responsibility to resolve the problems being faced by the families of the martyrs.

He added that the martyrs are the pride of our nation.

He said that the entire nation salutes the families of the martyrs.

He emphasized that the sacrifices of the martyrs are unparalleled and the entire nation stands with the families of the martyrs.

He further said that the officers and personnel of Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) have written new chapters in the history of courage and bravery.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi appreciated the professional preparedness, capability, determination and courage of the Pakistan Rangers (Punjab).

Later, he also recorded his impressions in the guest book.