A 15-day special cleanliness campaign was launched here on Thursday to provide a neat and clean environment to citizens.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh inaugurated the special drive at Saleemi Chowk, Satiana Road. He, along with other officers, also distributed pamphlets among people. He ordered for mobilising all available resources to make the drive successful and achieve the targets of mechanical washing, sweeping, manual sweeping, primary waste collection in markets, bazaars and educational institutes.