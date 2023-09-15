A meeting was held on Thursday to review security arrangements for the upcoming anti-polio campaign in Tank starting on September 25. According to the spokesman, District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Iftikhar Ali Shah chaired the meeting held at his office, which was attended by SP Investigation Tank Haji Nasir Khan, DSP Headquarters Abdul Rashid Khan, DSP Rural Chan Shah, Inspector Sharifullah, Line Officer Nasrullah, Line Editor Bashir Khan, Reader DPO Imam Shah, and OHC Ehsanullah.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing about the security measures put in place across the district to maintain peace and provide security for the polio teams. DPO Tank issued special instructions to all the police officers to continue their efforts for the establishment of law and order at all costs.