Abdul Khaliq Qureshi Abbottabadl

As many as sixty head constables were promoted to the post of Assistant Sub-inspector by the Departmental Promotion Committee headed by DIG Hazara Muhammad Ijaz Khan here on Thursday.

Departmental Promotion Committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Inspector General of Police Hazara Region Muhammad Ijaz Khan, among the committee members are District Police Officer Abbottabad Umar Tufail, DPO Mansehra Zahoor Babar Afridi, Office Superintendent Regional Office Nazakat Khan, PSO Imtiaz.