Extended Ceasefire in Place as Pakistan Delegation Arrives in Doha for Talks with Taliban

KABUL – After days of intense clashes along their shared border, Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to extend a critical 48-hour ceasefire, offering a temporary pause to escalating violence.

Behind the scenes in Doha, Qatar, high-level negotiations are underway that could set the stage for a far-reaching peace initiative, though experts warn that the fragile calm could collapse at any moment.

Formal talks are set to kick off tomorrow in Doha, with Defense Ministers and Intelligence Chiefs from both countries slated to participate in high-stakes discussions. Pakistan’s delegation has already arrived in the Qatari capital, while Afghanistan’s team, led by Defense Minister Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, is expected to join soon, in what is said to be an unprecedented push toward dialogue amid weeks of border tensions.

Violence erupted along Pak-Afghan border, leaving over a dozen civilians dead and around 100 wounded. Pakistani airstrikes hit Kandahar’s Spin Boldak town, while both sides accused each other of launching ground attacks.

Trade also stopped due to closed border crossings, straining Afghanistan’s supply of essential goods. The deadly clashes have drawn global attention, with China, Russia, and the US. calling for calm.

The ceasefire offers a temporary pause, but tensions remain high, raising fears of further escalation.