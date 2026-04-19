Iran denies taking part in Islamabad 2.0 Talks for unrealistic demands

Iran has denied taking part in the second round of negotiations with the United States in Islamabad, the state-run IRNA news stated.

President Donald Trump has stated that the US team will reach Islamabad on Monday for talks, while renewing the threat of blowing up Iran in case of no deal.

The media has put out a list of reasons behind Iran’s stance of not taking part in the Islamabad 2.0 talks. Continuation of the so-called naval blockade is a violation of the ceasefire understanding. Unrealistic expectations, frequent shifts in positions and ongoing contradictions are hindering meaningful talks, the state media says.

The red lines the US has on Iran are zero nuclear enrichment and handing over its highly enriched uranium to a foreign country. Other key red lines include Iran’s ballistic missile programme, especially after this war and the previous one, as well as its relations with regional allies. So there are many very complicated issues. For the Iranians, these are also their red lines.

Iran and the US are expected to go to Islamabad to put together what could be described as a framework. The main points, especially the most contentious ones, are expected to be discussed and negotiated in the coming weeks.

Whether lifting of sanctions and releasing frozen assets is on the priority agenda or not. As Iran says no negotiations, Pakistan is continuing efforts to not let either side back away and facilitate the Islamabad 2.0 talks during this week.