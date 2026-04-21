Trump wants Iran to spare 8 Women from Imminent Hanging ahead of Islamabad Talks

As US–Iran talks remained in limbo (as of late Tuesday), US President Donald Trump called on Iran’s leadership to immediately release eight women reportedly facing execution in the coming days.

In a social media post, Trump shared an image circulating on X showing the detainees and directly addressed Iranian authorities, urging restraint. He warned against harming the women and suggested their release could positively influence upcoming negotiations with US representatives.

“Please do them no harm,” Trump wrote, adding that their freedom would be “a great start” to diplomatic discussions.

Several women including Bita Hemmati, Ghazal Ghalandari, Golnaz Naraghi, Venus Hossein Nejad, Panah Movahedi, Ensieh Nejati, Mahboubeh Shabani, and Diana Taher Abadi are allegedly at risk of execution by hanging within days. Two of them are said to be teenagers, heightening international concern, as per online reports.

Iranian authorities are reported to have accused the women of pushing mutiny in connection with anti-government protests. Among them, Bita Hemmati is described as the first woman linked to the January demonstrations to face execution. She is accused of multiple offenses, including alleged use of explosives and weapons, throwing objects during protests, participating in demonstrations, and threatening national security, according to statements attributed to the opposition National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI).

The unrest in Iran stems from wave of strikes by shopkeepers and market merchants in Tehran in late December, which escalated into broader protests that authorities later cracked down on.