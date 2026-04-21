Multan Sultans thrash Rawalpindiz in HBL PSL 2026 encounter

Multan Sultans beat Rawalpindiz by six wickets in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) match at Karachi’s National Bank Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Chasing 168 runs target for victory, Multan Sultans crossed the finish line with six wickets and eight balls remaining.

Player of the match Steven Smith was the top scorer for Sultans, who made 56 off 31 balls, hitting five fours and three maximums. Skipper Ashton Turner contributed 37 off 21 balls, striking three fours and one maximum.

Shan Masood and Sahibzada Farhan made 20 runs each, while Josh Phillipe scored 17 runs. Asif Afridi got two wickets while Razaullah and Saad Masood picked up one wicket apiece.

Opting to bat first, Rawalpindiz managed to reach 166/4 in their quota of 20 overs despite a slow start. Daryl Mitchell made an unbeaten 58 off 46 balls, striking three fours and two maximums.

Dian Forrester contributed 37 off just 15 balls, hitting three fours and as many maximums. Sam Billings scored 29 off 20 balls, laced with two fours and one maximum. Skipper Mohammad Rizwan made 26 off 29 balls.

Mohammad Wasim Junior, Mohammad Imran, Peter Siddle and Arafat Minhas picked up one wicket each.