JD Vance’s Pakistan Visit on hold as White House meeting intensifies amid looming deadline

ISLAMABAD – The high-stakes diplomatic situation is unfolding as US Vice President JD Vance’s planned visit to Pakistan has been on hold, with no American sources confirming his departure and timeline for travel to attend talks with Iran.

Instead of boarding a flight, Vance is now reportedly locked in urgent policy meetings at the White House, as top officials scramble behind the scenes to determine whether the next round of talks will even happen. The uncertainty has injected fresh tension into already fragile diplomatic efforts.

Earlier, journalists accompanying him were instructed to prepare for a possible departure at 9:00 a.m. Washington time (6:00 p.m. Pakistan time), but that window passed with no update, and silence has since deepened speculation. Vance is expected to remain in Washington for continued internal consultations as the situation develops, per US media reports.

On the other hand, Pakistan’s Information and Broadcasting Minister Atta Tarar confirmed that Islamabad is still awaiting a response from Iran regarding its participation in the second round of talks in Islamabad. He said Pakistan remains in continuous contact with Iranian counterparts through mediation channels and is actively pushing for dialogue.

Tarar stressed that diplomatic engagement is ongoing at a critical moment, noting that the current ceasefire is set to expire at 4:50 a.m. on April 22. Iran’s decision on whether to join the talks is now being viewed as pivotal, potentially shaping the next phase of negotiations.

As diplomatic efforts intensify, Pakistan says it is working urgently to persuade Iran to come to the table, with officials stressing that every effort is being made to keep the fragile peace process alive.