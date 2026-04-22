Trump urges Iran to release eight women amid execution reports; Tehran rejects claims

WASHINGTON – Amid a sensitive phase of ceasefire-related diplomatic efforts, former US President Donald Trump has called on Iran to halt the execution of eight women and release them, sparking renewed international debate.

In a statement shared on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump urged Iranian leadership—who he said are expected to engage in talks with his representatives soon—to ensure the women are not harmed and to free them, calling it a constructive step toward advancing negotiations.

The development gained further attention after a New York-based Jewish organisation reportedly disclosed the identities of the women, further intensifying diplomatic discussion. However, the claims have not been independently verified.

Iran’s judiciary has firmly rejected the reports, describing them as false and without foundation. Officials clarified that no final death sentences have been issued against the individuals mentioned in the circulating claims.

International media outlets have also noted that the information remains unverified, with no independent confirmation available so far.

The matter has emerged as a fresh point of contention during an already delicate phase of ceasefire-related diplomatic contacts, adding further complexity to ongoing discussions.