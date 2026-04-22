Tehran questions US ceasefire extension, links talks to end of blockade

TEHRAN – Iranian officials have cast doubt on the credibility of the United States’ announcement to extend the ceasefire, warning that the situation requires heightened vigilance and a clear response strategy.

An adviser to the Iranian parliamentary speaker, Mehdi Mohammadi, said the US move holds no real significance, asserting that a “defeated party” cannot impose terms. He described the continued blockade on Iran as an act comparable to aggression and cautioned that prolonging the ceasefire could be a tactic to buy time for a possible surprise attack. He stressed the need for Iran to take initiative and remain in control of the evolving situation.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) underscored the importance of maintaining alertness during what it termed a “silent battlefield,” calling for close monitoring of adversary activities during the so-called ceasefire period.

Separately, Iran’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Amir-Saeid Iravani, reiterated Tehran’s position that negotiations with Washington remain conditional. He said the United States must end what Iran views as violations of the ceasefire and lift the blockade before any fresh round of talks can begin.

Iran Ready for Talks Once US Lifts Naval Blockade, Envoy Says Iran’s UN Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani stated that Tehran is prepared to negotiate immediately after the United States ends its naval blockade, emphasizing that Washington must first halt its “ceasefire violations.” pic.twitter.com/GOxEO8yqzS — Tasnim News Agency (@Tasnimnews_EN) April 22, 2026

He added that once these conditions are met, Islamabad could host the next phase of negotiations. The envoy maintained that Iran has not initiated any military escalation and remains open to a political resolution, but warned that the country is fully prepared to respond if conflict is imposed.