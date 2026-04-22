Punjab announces BIG RELIEF for matric, inter, O-Level students

LAHORE – Authorizes in Punjab have announced a major relief for students of matric and intermediate classes by increasing the number of examination attempts.

Under the new policy, students will now be able to appear for exams six times within four years, up from the previous four chances.

The decision applies to all educational boards and groups, benefiting Matric, Intermediate, and O-Level students, reports said on Wednesday.

Candidates taking additional subjects are also included under this policy. However, students must appear for exams based on the current syllabus.

Authorities emphasized that the move aims to provide students with more opportunities to succeed academically and reduce pressure.

Matriculation (10th Class) annual exams for 2026 concluded across all Punjab boards on April 16, 2026.

The exams, which began on March 27, 2026, included final papers in subjects such as Punjabi, Urdu Literature, and Art. Students can expect the results to be announced on August 6, 2026.

Currently, class 9 exams are being held by all nine boards across Punjab. The written exams are set to end on May 8. Afterwards practical exams will start.