Islamabad police issues Special Traffic Plan for Eid ul Fitr 2026

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad Traffic Police unveiled a massive, city-wide traffic operation to ensure smooth flow and citizen convenience during the festive rush.

470 traffic officers are being stationed across major city markets to maintain order and crack down on dangerous antics like drifting, wheelies, and reckless driving during Eid shopping sprees. Authorities warn: strict action will be taken against anyone endangering public safety.

Islamabad police spokesperson confirmed that while limited enforcement will be visible in the markets before Eid, citizens will still receive awareness and facilities to make their shopping experience safe and hassle-free.

“Islamabad Traffic Police is fully committed to sharing in the citizens’ happiness, taking every possible measure to ensure their convenience,” the spokesperson said.

Citizens are urged to park only in designated areas and cooperate fully with traffic authorities. Any incidents of reckless driving, wheelies, or drifting can be reported immediately at 1915 or by dialing 15.

With the city on high alert, this Eid promises to be safe, festive, and incident-free, if everyone follows the rules!