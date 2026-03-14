Get an E-Bike with Rs17,500 Advance, Rs4,773/Month under Govt’s Mega Subsidy

QUETTA – Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti launched new E-Bike Scheme for the youth of Balochistan, in what is said to be major step toward empowering young people and women and helping them move toward modern, eco-friendly transportation.

Under this exciting initiative, the total price of electric bike is Rs17,500. To make it affordable, the Government of Balochistan will provide a 30% subsidy of Rs. 52,500. Applicants will only need to make a small advance payment of Rs. 17,500, while the remaining Rs. 105,000 will be financed through a bank.

The remaining amount will be paid in 24 monthly installments of just Rs. 4,773, making the bike accessible for students, young professionals, and women across the province.

Apply Online

Visit: www.ebike.balochistan.gov.pk

Enter your personal information and category

Upload the required documents

Verify and submit your application

Transparent Selection Process

A digital and transparent balloting system will be used to select successful applicants. Those selected will receive their electric bikes under the scheme.

This initiative is expected to promote clean energy transport, reduce fuel costs, and create new opportunities for youth and women across Balochistan.