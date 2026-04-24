Trump to invite Russian President Putin to G20 leaders’ summit

WASHINGTON – United States President Donald Trump has planned to invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to upcoming G20 leaders’ summit, although officials indicated that Russia remained eligible to participate as a member of the group.

A report published by Washington Post unveiled that G20 summit is scheduled to take place in December at a golf resort in Miami associated with US President Donald Trump.

Citing the US State Department, the report said Washington considers Russia welcome at G20 engagements as part of efforts to ensure a productive summit. However, officials clarified that no formal invitation has been issued so far.

A US administration official told reporters that invitations are yet to be sent, but confirmed that Russia, as a G20 member, would be included in both ministerial-level meetings and the leaders’ summit.

Speaking to the media at the White House, President Trump also acknowledged that no invitation had been extended to Putin, adding that his participation could be beneficial.

Earlier, Russian officials had claimed that an invitation had already been extended, though they did not confirm whether Putin would attend. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia traditionally takes part in G20 summits and that a decision on participation would be made closer to the event.

Separately, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin stated that Moscow expects to be represented at a high level, but final plans would be decided nearer to the summit date.

The G20 summit, which brings together the world’s major economies, is expected to address key global issues, while geopolitical tensions continue to shape diplomatic engagements.