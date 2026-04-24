THESE solar users in Pakistan do not need NEPRA license

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has issued clarification regarding licensing system for solar users in Pakistan.

It has emphasized that all solar net-billing users must obtain approval from the authority.

Officials stated that rumors about licensing requirements are incorrect. They clarified that approval for connections below 25 kilowatts (kW) fall under the authority of distribution companies.

They clarified that off-grid users are not subject to NEPRA’s approval.

NEPRA said prior to the introduction of new regulations, the authority only approved connections exceeding 25 kW. For on-grid solar connections, a one-time fee of 1,000 PKR per kilowatt is applicable.

NEPRA officials urged the public to follow official guidelines and avoid relying on unverified information circulating regarding solar energy licensing.

A day earlier, the Power Division has rejected reports suggesting that approvals for solar net metering are being made subject to licensing requirements imposed by the federal government.

In an official statement, a spokesperson clarified that all licensing matters fall exclusively under the authority of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority and are governed by its established regulatory framework.

He emphasized that power distribution companies (DISCOs) are legally bound to comply with NEPRA regulations and cannot deviate from them.

The spokesperson termed claims linking licensing requirements to directives from the Ministry of Energy or the federal government as incorrect and misleading.

He maintained that all policies and procedures related to solar net metering are defined and enforced strictly under NEPRA’s regulatory regime.

The Power Division reiterated that all relevant stakeholders must ensure full compliance with the rules set by the regulator.