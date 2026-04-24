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Video goes viral as Indian defence minister falls while entering submarine

By Muhammad Mahmood|Apr 24, 2026 |Updated 6 months ago
Video Goes Viral As Indian Defence Minister Falls While Entering Submarine

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh faced an unusual situation when he became stuck while trying to enter a submarine during his visit to Germany.

A video of the incident quickly went viral.

According to reports, Singh slipped while navigating the narrow passage inside the submarine. Crew members managed to assist him out after considerable effort.

The minister reportedly declined a second attempt to enter the submarine, citing that the interior was too cramped and intimidating.

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