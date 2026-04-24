Video goes viral as Indian defence minister falls while entering submarine

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh faced an unusual situation when he became stuck while trying to enter a submarine during his visit to Germany.

A video of the incident quickly went viral.

According to reports, Singh slipped while navigating the narrow passage inside the submarine. Crew members managed to assist him out after considerable effort.

بھارتی وزیر دفاع آبدوز میں داخل ہوتے ہوے پھسل گئے اور پھر دوبارہ ہمت نہیں ہوئی. pic.twitter.com/jl0fqy3TGz — Hussain Ahmed Ch (@HussainAhmedCh8) April 24, 2026

The minister reportedly declined a second attempt to enter the submarine, citing that the interior was too cramped and intimidating.