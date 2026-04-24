Lebonan-Israel ceasefire extended by three weeks, announces Trump

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Lebanon and Israel have announced a three-week extension in their ceasefire after a meeting at the White House, US President Donald Trump said on Thursday.

The announcement was made after the US president hosted Lebanese ambassador to the US Nada Moawad and Israel’s ambassador to Washington Yechiel Leiter in the Oval Office for a second round of talks.

The meetings comes a day after Israeli strikes killed at least five people including a journalist in Lebanon.

“The Meeting went very well! The United States is going to work with Lebanon in order to help it protect itself from Hezbollah,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He added that he looked forward to hosting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun for further talks in the near future.

Trump Announces to Reopen Hormuz After Final Deal with Iran

On Iran, President Trump stated that the US is not rushing into any agreement, seeking instead a long-lasting deal. He said that a potential agreement with Iran would lead to reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a key international waterway. He claimed that the US has full control over the strait and could open it immediately upon finalizing a deal.

Trump highlighted that the blockade has negatively impacted Iran’s economy and internal stability, though discussions remain ongoing. He also stated that while Iran may have partially restored military capabilities during the two-week ceasefire, the US military has the ability to neutralize them quickly if necessary. Importantly, Trump clarified that the U.S. will not use nuclear weapons and stressed the importance of a durable peace agreement. He cautioned Americans about potential short-term increases in gas and fuel prices.

Iran Responds to Trump’s Claims

Iranian leadership responded strongly. President Masoud Pezeshkian and Parliament Speaker Baqer Galibaf dismissed the notion of moderates versus hardliners, emphasizing national unity and revolutionary values.

They criticized US blockades as the real obstacle to meaningful negotiations and vowed to compel aggressors to regret their actions.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi asserted that Iran maintains a unified front in both military and diplomatic arenas, citing the failure of Israel as evidence of Iranian state cohesion and discipline. Judiciary Chief Gholam Hossein Mohseni added that Iran’s fast boats and maritime drones are prepared to counter U.S. naval forces, and suggested that American ships are cautious due to prior setbacks.

Trump had previously claimed that Iran is divided internally between hardliners and so-called moderates, a statement rejected by Iranian officials.