Trump threatens to wipe out Iran’s civilian infrastructure if Ceasefire fails

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump issued warning, saying United States could launch devastating attacks on Iran’s energy resources and critical infrastructure if a ceasefire is not reached immediately.

POTUS said progress is being made in negotiations, but threatened that failure to reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz could prompt the American forces to “completely obliterate all of their Electric Generating Plants, Oil Wells, and Kharg Island,” possibly extending to desalination plants that provide water to millions.

Amid claims of indirect talks, US and Israeli forces launched fresh wave of airstrikes targeting Iranian military infrastructure. Explosions were reported in Tehran, and a petrochemical plant in Tabriz sustained serious damage.

Trump also hinted at seizing Kharg Island, the hub for nearly all of Iran’s oil exports, adding, “Maybe we take Kharg Island, maybe we don’t. We have a lot of options.” He claimed US still has around 3,000 potential targets in Iran, while insisting that “a deal could be made fairly quickly.” Despite these negotiations, Tehran denies any direct talks with Washington, and Iranian officials have dismissed ongoing diplomatic efforts as a cover for U.S. troop buildup.

Tensions in the region are intensifying. Iran has struck Gulf neighbors, including missile attacks on Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, Bahrain, Dubai, and Kuwait, where power and desalination infrastructure is vital for survival.

US and Israeli forces are ramping up strikes. Israel intercepted drones from Yemen’s Houthi rebels, who have now joined the conflict. Fires and explosions continue across northern Israel, including Haifa’s oil refinery, and Iran has threatened a ground invasion of Gulf Arab states while vowing to mine the Persian Gulf to block U.S. forces.

Holding Kharg Island would be a major challenge. Any amphibious assault would require passing through the Strait of Hormuz and facing Iranian missiles, drones, and artillery. Experts warn that even with a U.S. invasion, the island would be under constant threat from the mainland.