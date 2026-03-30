Trump hints at ground operation as Pakistan ready to host Iran-US ‘meaningful talks

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump has signaled aggressive measures toward Iran, suggesting that American forces could seize Iranian oil and key installations with relative ease amid Pakistan-led peace efforts.

Trump stated that controlling Iranian oil is one of his preferred options, adding that strategic export hubs like Kharg Island could be captured without significant resistance, as Iran reportedly lacks effective defense at these locations.

The president also highlighted a development in maritime activity, noting that the number of Pakistan-flagged oil tankers permitted by Iran to pass through the Strait of Hormuz has been increased to 20, signaling a shift in regional dynamics.

In addition to oil, US officials have indicated that Trump is considering a direct military operation to seize Iran’s enriched uranium reserves, which are located at sensitive sites including Isfahan and Natanz. Such an operation would require US forces to remain on Iranian soil for several days.

Despite the assertive military posture, Trump emphasized that behind-the-scenes diplomatic efforts are ongoing, with negotiations through intermediaries showing signs of progress.

He suggested that a formal agreement with Iran could be reached soon, though military options remain under consideration.

Pakistan Ready to Host Iran-US Talks

A day earlier, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said Pakistan will be honoured to host and facilitate meaningful talks between the US and Iran in coming days, for a comprehensive and lasting settlement of the ongoing conflict.

This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar in his televised statement after the conclusion of the quadrilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Egypt, held in Islamabad on Sunday.

He added that the foreign ministers expressed concern that the ongoing conflict is extremely unfortunate for its devastating impact on lives and livelihoods across the wider region.

He said they agreed that this war is not in favour of anyone and would only lead to death and destruction. The unity of Muslim Ummah in these challenging times is of utmost importance.

Ishaq Dar said the Foreign Ministers reaffirmed unity to contain the situation, reduce the risk of military escalation and create conditions for structured negotiations between relevant parties. He said the Foreign Ministers held a very detailed and in-depth discussion on the current regional situation.

The deputy prime minister briefed the visiting Foreign Ministers on the prospects of potential US-Iran talks in Islamabad. The visiting Foreign Ministers expressed their full support to the initiative.

He said the Foreign Ministers advocated dialogue and diplomacy as the only viable pathway to prevent conflicts and to promote regional peace and harmony.

Ishaq Dar said the Foreign Ministers called for upholding principles of the UN Charter, including respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states.

The Deputy Prime Minister said the Foreign Ministers also discussed ways and means to further strengthen mutual cooperation among the four brotherly countries. In this regard, we decided to constitute a Committee of four senior officials from the respective Ministries of Foreign Affairs to work out the modalities through mutual understanding and consensus.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister expressed his profound gratitude to the Foreign Ministers of Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Egypt, for their support to Pakistan’s efforts for peace in the region.

He said, under the leadership of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan has maintained regular engagement with its regional and international partners. Pakistan has remained actively involved in all efforts and initiatives aimed at bringing this conflict to an end.

The Deputy Prime Minister said Pakistan also has a very important relationship with the United States. He said Pakistan remained actively engaged with the US leadership as well, as part of our efforts to de-escalate the situation and finding a peaceful resolution of the conflict. In this context, the Deputy Prime Minister said Pakistan is very happy that both Iran and the US have expressed their confidence in Pakistan to facilitate the talks.