PMD issues high flood warning for Balochistan’s Nari River

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a high-level flood warning for Balochistan’s Nari River.

Heavy rain has generated moderate to heavy flash floods in streams/nullahs and hill torrents in Sibi, Harnai, Kohlu, Loralai, Dukki, and Bolan districts, along with their adjoining areas.

Flash floods in the northeastern parts of Balochistan have caused a risk of high-level flood in the Nari River.

“In view of the heavy rainfall during the past 24 hours, there is a potential risk of flash flooding in streams and tributaries”, reads the warning issued by the PMD on Monday.

PMD has advised all concerned authorities to remain vigilant and undertake necessary precautionary measures.

“Local administration, PDMA/DDMA, and emergency response services are advised to ensure preparedness to effectively respond to any untoward situation. Residents, particularly those residing in vulnerable and low-lying areas near streams and nullahs, are advised to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary movement during the forecast period”, the PMD stated.