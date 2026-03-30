PM&DC begins action on filming of surgeries at Lady Willingdon Hospital

The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) has sought a detailed explanation from the management and doctors on the alleged filming of patients during surgical procedures at Lahore’s Lady Willingdon Hospital.

A video recorded inside an operating theatre, purportedly showing medical staff engaging in unprofessional conduct and inappropriately treating surgical procedures, has circulated widely.

This incident raises serious concerns about patient dignity, confidentiality, and adherence to medical ethics.

PM&DC has formally issued notices to the hospital administration and the doctors allegedly involved in recording and disseminating the video of patients. The Council has directed all concerned individuals to submit a detailed explanation, clarifying their roles and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

PM&DC stated that recording patients without consent, particularly in sensitive clinical environments such as operating theatres, constitutes a serious breach of professional ethics and may violate patient rights and confidentiality standards.

PM&DC President, Dr Rizwan Taj, stated that such actions are unacceptable and will be dealt with strictly under the relevant regulatory framework.

The Council has sought comprehensive details of the Identification of doctors involved in filming and sharing the footage, consent procedures, if any, followed before recording and disciplinary measures taken by the hospital administration.

PM&DC will review the responses upon receipt and initiate appropriate regulatory action, including disciplinary proceedings against the doctors. PM&DC stated that the Council maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards any breach of ethical standards.

PM&DC will not tolerate such violations of the Code of Ethics, particularly those that compromise patient confidentiality and dignity. Strict action will be taken against those found responsible in accordance with the law.

PM&DC is bound to safeguard patient rights, ensure ethical medical practice, and maintain public trust in the healthcare system.