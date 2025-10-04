Trump tells Israel to cease Gaza bombing after Hamas accepts key terms of peace plan

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump has called on Israel to immediately cease its bombing campaign in Gaza, following Hamas’ agreement to release hostages and accept key terms in a peace proposal aimed at ending the ongoing conflict.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirmed that Israel was ready to begin implementing the first phase of Trump’s plan, which focuses on the release of Israeli hostages after Hamas signaled its willingness to cooperate.

In the aftermath of this announcement, Israeli media reported that the country’s leadership had instructed the military to scale back offensive operations in Gaza.

Hamas, which controls Gaza, responded positively to Trump’s 20-point peace plan, which set a Sunday deadline for the group to make a decision. If Hamas did not comply, Trump warned of severe consequences.

On his Truth Social platform, Trump expressed confidence that Hamas was ready for a lasting peace agreement and urged Israel to halt its military strikes. “Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the hostages out safely and quickly,” he stated. “This is not just about Gaza; this is about long-awaited peace in the Middle East.”

Netanyahu’s office responded, stating that Israel would continue to cooperate with President Trump and his team to end the war based on principles that align with both Israel’s goals and Trump’s vision for the region.

The violence began after Hamas launched a deadly attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, which led to the deaths of over 1,200 Israelis and the kidnapping of 251 hostages, according to Israeli reports. Currently, 48 hostages are still held by Hamas, with 20 of them reported to be alive.

The ongoing Israeli military campaign in Gaza has resulted in more than 66,000 deaths, the majority of whom are civilians, according to health authorities in Gaza. The extensive bombing has devastated much of the region, while restrictions on aid have led to widespread famine, leaving dire conditions for the civilian population.

Multiple human rights organizations, including a UN Commission of Inquiry, have accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza as part of its military operations.