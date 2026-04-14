Trump not coming to Pakistan for Second Round of US–Iran Talks, DPM Dar clarifies

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is once again at center of intense global diplomacy, with officials from Pakistan and Iran confirming that negotiating teams from the United States and Iran could return to the capital within days, or possibly early next week, for another round of high-stakes talks aimed at easing escalating tensions in the Gulf. However, the exact timing remains unconfirmed, keeping the region on edge.

Ahead of the second round of talks, rumours circulated suggesting that former US President Donald Trump might personally lead a delegation to Pakistan. Pakistani authorities, including Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, have firmly dismissed these claims, calling them unfounded.

Iranian embassy in Islamabad confirmed another round of negotiations may take place soon, with the coming weekend being loosely considered as a possible window. Still, officials stressed that no final decision has been made. Behind the scenes, Pakistani authorities are actively coordinating with both Washington and Tehran, saying they have received encouraging signals that neither side is ready to walk away from the dialogue.

This follows an unprecedented earlier round of talks held in Islamabad, widely described as the first direct engagement between the United States and Iran in decades. That landmark session saw a US delegation led by Vice President JD Vance face off in discussions with an Iranian team represented by Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.

Sources say those closed-door discussions focused on some of the most volatile geopolitical flashpoints of the moment, including control and security concerns around the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s nuclear programme, and the long-debated issue of sanctions relief. Despite the historic nature of the meeting, no breakthrough was achieved.

Even so, diplomatic channels remain open and active. Pakistan is now positioning itself as a crucial facilitator, working to arrange another round of meetings before the current ceasefire window expires. While no official confirmation has been issued, Islamabad’s role as an emerging diplomatic bridge between Washington and Tehran is drawing increasing international attention as tensions continue to simmer.