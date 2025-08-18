Trump says Putin wants Ukraine War ended as Peace Talks Underway

WASHINGTON – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on US President Donald Trump at the White House, in a high-profile meeting aimed at advancing a diplomatic solution to the ongoing war with Russia.

Zelensky emphasized Ukraine’s readiness for a genuine ceasefire and a new security framework, while condemning Russian attacks as attempts to undermine diplomatic efforts. Trump expressed optimism, noting progress in negotiations and a “very good” recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

POTUS speaking at the White House alongside Ukrainian President Zelensky, said Russian President Vladimir Putin also wants the war in Ukraine to end. He emphasized that all parties involved in the conflict including Ukraine, Russia, and the United States are seeking a path to stop the fighting and move toward a peaceful resolution.

These remarks suggest optimism that diplomatic efforts could create momentum for negotiations or a ceasefire. He highlighted that, despite the ongoing violence and tensions, there may be a shared interest among the leaders in ending the bloodshed. Zelensky, meanwhile, expressed support for these diplomatic efforts, signaling a willingness to explore solutions that could halt Russia’s aggression while preserving Ukraine’s security.

Trump’s special envoy reported that Putin had agreed to provide strong security guarantees for Ukraine, potentially including NATO-style arrangements, though the Kremlin has yet to confirm.

Both leaders expressed hope for an end to the conflict, with Zelensky supporting Trump’s diplomatic plan and expressing interest in a trilateral meeting with Putin. Trump stressed that ending the war is crucial and criticized President Biden for failing to prevent Russia’s 2023 invasion.