Trump says ending Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict ‘very easy’ for him

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump has stated that ending the ongoing conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan would be “very easy” for him.

Speaking to journalists in the Oval Office, Trump emphasized his preference for peace, saying he enjoys preventing wars.

“I’m good at stopping wars. I can end the Pakistan-Afghanistan war easily,” Trump said. He also expressed awareness of the escalating border tensions between the two countries. The US president highlighted that it was within his capability to bring an end to the ongoing hostilities.

During his comments, Trump also referenced his past role in facilitating peace efforts, specifically mentioning his involvement in reducing tensions between Pakistan and India. He recalled that Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had thanked him for helping to avert a potential war between the two nuclear-armed neighbors, saving “millions of lives.”

The statement comes amid recent developments in the region, where Pakistan has been conducting targeted operations against Taliban and Daesh-affiliated militants in Afghanistan. These operations resulted in multiple casualties, prompting Afghan Taliban officials to request a temporary ceasefire. As a result, both countries agreed to a 48-hour ceasefire, which has now been extended while ongoing peace talks in Doha continue.

Pakistan launches deadly airstrikes on Gul Bahadur Camps in Paktika

Earlier, Pakistani armed forces launched precision airstrikes against the notorious Gul Bahadur Group inside Afghanistan’s Paktika province on late Friday.

The strikes came after militants from the group attempted multiple terror attacks inside Pakistan over the past 48 hours, which were effectively thwarted by security forces. Reports suggest that more than 100 militants were killed in the counterterror operations.

As per available information, the strikes come as terror group staged daring vehicle-borne IED attack in North Waziristan, killing several soldiers and injuring others, prompting swift and deadly response from Pakistani forces targeting the group’s leadership.

Afghan locals termed scenes of chaos as massive explosions rocked Argun and Margha village in Barmal district. The strikes reportedly targeted Uqaab Camp and other militant strongholds, with fighter jets continuously patrolling the skies.

The airstrikes also hit residential areas, though casualty figures remain unclear. The Taliban have yet to issue any comment on the deadly operations.

Security experts warn that tensions along the border could intensify further as Pakistan intensifies its offensive against militants using Afghan territory as a launchpad.