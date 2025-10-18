LIVE: Field Marshal Asim Munir attends passing out parade at PMA Kakul

ABBOTTABAD – A grand passing-out parade ceremony is underway at the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul, marking the successful completion of various courses by military personnel.

The event celebrates the graduation of cadets from the 152nd Long Course, the 37th Technical Graduate Course, the 71st Integrated Course, and the 26th Lady Cadet Course.

The ceremony is being graced by the esteemed Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, who is serving as the chief guest for the occasion.

The parade marks a significant milestone in the careers of the cadets, who have undergone rigorous training to join Pakistan’s esteemed armed forces.

Family members and military officials are present at the event to witness the culmination of months of hard work and dedication.