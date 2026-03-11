Trump says advisers influenced his decision to launch strikes on Iran

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump said that his decision to launch military strikes on Iran was influenced by recommendations from his close advisers, describing the regional situation at the time as having reached a “point of no return.”

Speaking at a press conference in Florida, Trump said the situation with Iran had escalated rapidly, prompting urgent consultations with key members of his team before the United States carried out the strikes.

The US president said he held discussions with negotiator Steve Witkoff, senior adviser Jared Kushner, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, after which he became convinced that Iran was preparing to attack the United States.

Trump claimed that if Washington had not taken preemptive action, Iran could have launched an attack within a week.

He further said that US strikes destroyed 51 Iranian naval boats and targeted facilities involved in the production of drones. According to Trump, the operations significantly reduced Iranian drone attacks, claiming that such incidents had declined by 83 percent following the strikes.

The US president added that the United States possesses low-cost defensive interceptors capable of effectively countering threats posed by Iranian drones.

Warning Tehran, Trump said the US would respond strongly if Iran attempted to disrupt global oil supplies or block the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a key route for international energy shipments.

He also indicated that Washington could consider easing certain oil-related sanctions to help stabilise global energy markets.

In a separate remark, Trump said the ongoing conflict with Iran could end soon, but warned Tehran against further escalation.

He also referred to reports of an alleged attack on a girls’ school in Iran, saying investigations into the incident were under way.

Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Iran’s new leadership, adding that it remained to be seen whether it would choose the path of peace.