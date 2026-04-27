Trump reviews Iranian proposal with top security advisers

United States President Donald Trump discussed a new Iranian proposal on resolving tensions with Tehran with his senior national security team on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt declined to assess the plan, which reportedly suggests reopening the Strait of Hormuz while postponing detailed discussions on Iran’s nuclear program. She emphasised that Trump’s core demands remain unchanged.

According to Leavitt, the president continues to insist that the key shipping route stay open and that Iran surrender its stockpile of enriched uranium.

“I wouldn’t say they’re considering it,” she noted. “There was a discussion this morning that I don’t want to get ahead of. The president will speak on it directly.”