Pakistan, world leaders denounce White House Media Gala attack

Top leaders from Pakistan and across the globe have strongly condemned a shooting incident at the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington.

A gunman reportedly rushed a security checkpoint outside the ballroom during the high-profile media event before being shot and subdued by US Secret Service agents.

Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and other senior officials were swiftly evacuated from the venue. No major injuries among attendees were reported.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he was “deeply shocked” by the incident and expressed relief that those present were safe. He extended his prayers and well-wishes to Trump. Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar also condemned the attack, calling violence “intolerable in any civilised society.”

International reactions echoed similar sentiments. The UK’s ambassador to the US, Christian Turner, confirmed British officials were present and praised the swift response of security personnel.

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese commended law enforcement for their quick action, while Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney stressed that political violence has no place in democracy.

Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed relief for the safety of attendees and condemned the attack. Venezuela’s acting president, Delcy Rodríguez, described the incident as unacceptable and reaffirmed the importance of peace.

Within the United States, leaders from both parties denounced the violence. House Speaker Mike Johnson said he was praying for the country, while House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries called for an end to “violence and chaos.” Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser thanked law enforcement for ensuring the safety of attendees and said there was no immediate indication of additional suspects.

Weijia Jiang, president of the White House Correspondents’ Association, highlighted the resilience of journalists during crises, noting that reporters “run to the crisis, not away from it,” and emphasised the importance—and fragility—of First Amendment freedoms.

Authorities continue to investigate the incident, which has drawn widespread condemnation and renewed calls to reject political violence.