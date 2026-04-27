Is Vivo V70 FE worth buying at Premium Price of Rs1.25Lac with average features?

Pakistani phone market is becoming more and more saturated as competition is extremely growing with back-to-back phone launches, and now vivo V70 FE is coming out, but from its first look, it seems a premium-priced device, and you can consider buying its competitors, especially if you are spending Rs1.25Lac.

With the new launch, consumers are raising eyebrows and questions, about whether the newly priced vivo V70 FE truly deserves its premium tag of Rs124,999 in Pakistan’s 2026 smartphone market. Despite aggressive claims of its design, 200 MP camera, and big battery, critics argue the device may be one of the most overpriced “FE” (Fan Edition) phones in its category.

Here’s why tech savvies are calling vivo V70 FE a questionable buy, and what alternatives are stealing the spotlight instead.

vivo v70 FE Price Tag

At first glance, vivo V70 FE is positioned as a sleek, camera-first premium smartphone. But under the hood, critics say the reality doesn’t match the hype. Priced between Rs 124,999 (8GB+256GB) and Rs 139,999 (12GB+256GB), the device is being labeled as an “upper mid-ranger dressed like a flagship.”

Consumers argue as you are largely paying for slim mere aesthetics, and that 200 MP camera branding feels more marketing gimmickthan performance-driven as rival phones offer faster processors and cleaner software at similar or lower prices

‘Not Ideal for Heavy Users’

Vivo V70 FE’s MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chip is under scrutiny. While it handles basic tasks smoothly, there are noticeable throttling during long gaming sessions.

Also, you can feel below-par stability in video editing and heavy multitasking other than average frame rates in demanding mobile games. At this price point, users expected something closer to true flagship-level power, but many feel the V70 FE falls short.

Glitches in OriginOS

Vivo V70 FE runs OriginOS, and this is where frustration builds for many users.

Common complaints include Pre-installed apps (bloatware), Promotional notifications and UI clutter and occasional intrusive elements. Although customization and AI features exist, users say the experience feels “Less refined and more aggressive compared to cleaner Android skins.”

Disabling unwanted apps reportedly takes time and effort, and is unwanted.

Weak low-light Camera Performance

The biggest selling point of vivo v70 FE is 200 MP camera, and thats too remained one of the most debated. In real-world usage, you can see Good results in bright daylight and portraits are okay.

Buyers can feel weak low-light performance (noise + overprocessing), no dedicated telephoto lens (digital zoom only), average ultrawide camera and AI tools seen as “gimmicky” by some users.

Critics argue that at Rs 1.25Lac, buyers should expect a more balanced and consistent camera system, not one that performs well only in ideal conditions.

It comes with 7000 mAh battery, 90W fast charging, IP68/69 rating but reviewers say these features are no longer rare in this price bracket. Competitors now offer similar or better specs without the same performance compromises or software complaints.

Phones you can buy in Rs1.25Lac Budget

Several rival smartphones in the Rs 1.20–1.50 lakh range (Pakistan, 2026) are being recommended instead:

Oppo Reno15 / Reno15 F

Good aesthetics

Smoother software experience

More consistent cameras

Realme 16 Pro / 16 5G

Stronger performance focus

Faster charging

Often better value for money

OnePlus 13R / Nord variants

Clean OxygenOS experience

Near-flagship performance feel

Strong gaming and multitasking

Motorola Edge 70 series

Near-stock Android

Clean, bloat-free experience

Solid battery efficiency

Used iPhone

Model Storage Price Range

(PTA) Battery Health iPhone 13 128GB Rs 118,000 – 130,000 85%+ iPhone 13 256GB Rs 125,000 – 140,000 85%+ iPhone 14 128GB Rs 135,000 – 160,000 85%+ iPhone 13 Pro 128/256GB Rs 140,000 – 165,000 82%+

Google Pixel 9a (128GB): Non-PTA: ~Rs 124,999 (easily fits budget). PTA Approved: Typically Rs 140,000 – 160,000+ (harder to find under 1.25 Lac; some listings around 1.02–1.30 Lac for lightly used or specific deals, but verify carefully). Pixel 7a / Pixel 8 (used): Often Rs 70,000 – 110,000 (well under budget, excellent cameras and clean software, but shorter remaining updates in 2026).



Back to vivo v70 FE

If we summarise, vivo V70 FE is not a bad phone, but critics argue it is a “style-first, performance-second” device sold at a premium-first price.

So, if you love gaming, or are a power user, you may consider other models. While camera enthusiasts expect consistency, there are plenty of options.