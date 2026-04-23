Trump orders US Navy to ‘take out’ any Iranian mine-laying boats in sight in Hormuz

US President Donald Trump ordered American naval forces to immediately “destroy on sight” any small vessel suspected of laying mines in the highly strategic Strait of Hormuz, warning that commanders must show no hesitation whatsoever in executing the directive.

Trump claimed that 159 Iranian naval vessels have already been destroyed, while asserting that U.S. mine-clearing operations are actively underway in one of the world’s most critical and sensitive maritime chokepoints.

He also announced sweeping expansion of military activity, ordering a threefold increase in U.S. naval operations across the region.

After recent Pentagon disclosures, tensions around the Strait of Hormuz have surged into what officials describe as a dangerously volatile phase.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) reports that since start of Naval blockade, 31 vessels have been forced to turn back or return to port, as American forces tighten control over key maritime routes.

The operation is reportedly being carried out with overwhelming force, involving approximately 10,000 military personnel, more than 100 aircraft, and 17 warships deployed across the region.

US forces intercepted Iranian-flagged cargo ship Tosca, accusing it of ignoring repeated orders to stop. Iran has condemned the action as “armed piracy.”

White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt stated that President Trump is “satisfied” with the ongoing maritime crackdown, adding that the operation is “completely strangling Iran’s economy.”

CENTCOM has also firmly rejected media reports suggesting that Iran-linked vessels have managed to evade the blockade, insisting that no such breaches have occurred.

With aggressive naval deployments, repeated ship interceptions, and direct presidential authorization for lethal action against suspected mine-laying vessels, the Strait of Hormuz has effectively transformed into a high-risk military flashpoint.

The confrontation at sea is raising alarm across international capitals, as fears grow that the situation could spiral far beyond containment operations into a wider regional crisis.