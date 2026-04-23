A Look at Timeline of US-Iran Ceasefire and Talks

KARACHI – An escalating diplomatic and military standoff between US and Iran unfolded into a volatile sequence of ceasefires, threats, and failed negotiations, centered around Strait of Hormuz, regional allies, and high-level talks in Pakistan.

April 8 — Pakistan mediated First Ceasefire

Pakistan announced a two-week ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran, stepping in as an unexpected mediator in a conflict edging toward wider escalation.

US President Donald Trump claims the deal hinges on a critical condition: the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a global energy chokepoint. Pakistan further asserts that Lebanon is also included in the arrangement, expanding the scope of the agreement.

Iran confirms acceptance of the deal, but in a twist, both US and Israel publicly deny the broader interpretation, casting immediate doubt over the agreement’s structure.

April 9 — Iran Issues Stark Maritime Warning

Tensions spike further as Iran doubles down on its position, insisting that a ceasefire must also extend to Lebanon. Tehran warns that any vessel entering the Strait of Hormuz without permission will be “targeted and destroyed”, raising fears of direct maritime confrontation in one of the world’s most critical shipping routes.

April 11 — Marathon Talks in Pakistan, No Breakthrough

High-level negotiations take place in Pakistan involving US Vice President J.D. Vance and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, among other senior officials.

After an exhausting 21 hours of continuous talks, both sides emerge still deeply divided, with no meaningful breakthrough and “significant gaps” remaining between their positions.

April 12 — Trump Announces Iranian Port Blockade

The situation intensifies sharply when President Trump declares a blockade of Iranian ports, marking a major escalation in economic and strategic pressure.

April 17 — Brief Reopening, Sudden Reversal at Hormuz

Following a temporary ceasefire breakthrough between Israel and Lebanon, Iran briefly reopens the Strait of Hormuz, signaling a potential easing of tensions.

However, the move is short-lived. Within hours, Iran reclosed the strategic waterway, stating it will remain shut until the United States lifts its blockade, plunging maritime stability back into uncertainty.

April 19 — Talks Planned, Then Collapsed

US President Trump announces that U.S. representatives will return to Pakistan for renewed negotiations. But the diplomatic momentum collapses again as Iran signals hesitation, stating it has not yet decided whether it will participate in further talks.

April 21 — Ceasefire Extended Indefinitely

In ditch attempt to prevent full collapse of diplomacy, Trump agrees to an indefinite extension of the ceasefire, aiming to keep negotiations alive despite mounting distrust and repeated breakdowns.